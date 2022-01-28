$60,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E43 AMG 4MATIC PREMIUM NIGHT TECHNOLOGY DISTRONIC HUD CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$60,888
- Listing ID: 8249007
- Stock #: 4956549
- VIN: WDDZF6EB0JA461025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior on Black w/Red Stitching, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery
One Owner, Off-Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded with A Premium Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, And an AMG Drivers Package.
Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds In Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 Speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist And PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA Inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bi-Colour Alloy Wheels, Wireless Phone Charging, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
