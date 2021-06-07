Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7179635
  2. 7179635
  3. 7179635
  4. 7179635
  5. 7179635
  6. 7179635
  7. 7179635
  8. 7179635
  9. 7179635
  10. 7179635
  11. 7179635
  12. 7179635
  13. 7179635
  14. 7179635
  15. 7179635
  16. 7179635
  17. 7179635
  18. 7179635
  19. 7179635
  20. 7179635
Contact Seller

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7179635
  • Stock #: 3145654
  • VIN: WDC0J4KB0JF328272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3145654
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Black/Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 21 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, LED Lighting System Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 65,000 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 22,000 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 56,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory