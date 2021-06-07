2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$51,888 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7179635

7179635 Stock #: 3145654

3145654 VIN: WDC0J4KB0JF328272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3145654

Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.