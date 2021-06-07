Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

37,000 KM

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC HUD BURMESTER PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC HUD BURMESTER PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED!

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7226810
  • Stock #: 836843
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9JV095013

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 836843
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Selenite Grey Metallic on Black AMG Leather Interior, And A Fineline Dark Brown Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Safety Certified, Local Ontario Vehicle, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty July 17 2021, Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, And A Head-Up Display

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Power Passenger Seat And 4-Way Adjustable Lumbar, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Head Up Display, and More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, it is Just the Price Plus HST and Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Do not Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

