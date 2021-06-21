Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

40,817 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300/Burmester/nav/backupcam/blind spot/AMG/

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300/Burmester/nav/backupcam/blind spot/AMG/

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7512135
  • Stock #: NM00068
  • VIN: WDC0J4KB8JF392463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,817 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GLC 300 is a perfect balance of comfort and performance making it an appealing daily driver

It features elegant design inside and has plenty of room for passengers. 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

 AMG 

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

BLIND SPOT 

SUNROOF 

PUSH START BUTTON

AUTO ON/OFF

BRUMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM

HEATED STEERING WHEEL 

BREAKDOWN ASSISTANCE 

 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 40,817 |  2018 BLACK GLC 300 | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won't regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

 Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-CylinderEngine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

150 Amp Alternator

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

17.4 Gal. Fuel Tank

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Permanent Locking Hubs

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Collision Prevention Assist Plus

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver Knee Airbag

BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Homelink Garage Door Transmitter

Cruise Control

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Carpet Floor Trim

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Net

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Appearance

Power (driver Only) Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Exterior

Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Chrome Door Handles

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Deep Tinted Glass

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Chrome Grille

Rear Fog Lamps

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

