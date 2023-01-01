Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

129,854 KM

Details Features

$39,910

+ tax & licensing
$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 43 AMG | BURMESTER | 21 IN WHEELS | PANO

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 43 AMG | BURMESTER | 21 IN WHEELS | PANO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

129,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9841523
  • Stock #: 25058
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB7JV020883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25058
  • Mileage 129,854 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

