$39,910+ tax & licensing
$39,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 43 AMG | BURMESTER | 21 IN WHEELS | PANO
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
129,854KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9841523
- Stock #: 25058
- VIN: WDC0G6EB7JV020883
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25058
- Mileage 129,854 KM
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
