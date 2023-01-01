Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

49,936 KM

Details Description Features

$48,898

+ tax & licensing
$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43/ 360 CAM/ PANO/ BURMESTER/ DRIVE ASSIST

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43/ 360 CAM/ PANO/ BURMESTER/ DRIVE ASSIST

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

49,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932315
  • Stock #: NM0712
  • VIN: wdc0g6eb1jv025321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Surnoof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Burmester Premium Sound System , Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Auto Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Ambient Lighting, Memory Seats, Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Pilot, Eco Stop/Start, Park Distance Control, Easy Exit/Entry, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition

2018 Black on Black Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC | All Wheel Drive .

Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

