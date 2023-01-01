2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$48,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 9 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932315

9932315 Stock #: NM0712

NM0712 VIN: wdc0g6eb1jv025321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,936 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.