2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

81,000 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224468
  • Stock #: 162329
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB3JJ450951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 162329
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nocturnal Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.Local Trade-In, Certified, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Comand Online Navigation w/MB Apps, And A Panoramic Sunroof.Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Lighting System, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

