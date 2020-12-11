Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

20,331 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC/Navigation/Camera

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC/Navigation/Camera

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329811
  • Stock #: NM0585
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1JJ424557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 208HP and 258 Torque. 4MATIC All Wheel Drive. 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. Brown metallic exterior, Black leather interior, 5-spoke alloy wheels. 

Highlight Features

COMAND Navigation System
Blindspot Assist
Backup Camera
Power Sunroof
Heated Leather Seats with Memory/Power adjustment
Bluetooth Connectivity
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start

For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!

This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

