2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

49,000 KM

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM SPORT CERTIFIED!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM SPORT CERTIFIED!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6625799
  Stock #: 744249
  VIN: 4JGDA5GB9JB092391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 744249
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 13 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Aluminum Running Boards, And A Trailer Hitch.

Packages Include 115V Power Socket, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Parking Package, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Heated Rear Seats, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830W, 14 Speakers, Dolby Digital 5.1 And DTS, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, CMS Rear, Active Steering Assist, Cross-Traffic Function w/Active Brake Assist, BAS PLUS, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension, 20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, And More.

Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autobase
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autobasecanada

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
