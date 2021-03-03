2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 13 2022 Or 80,000Km.
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Aluminum Running Boards, And A Trailer Hitch.
Packages Include 115V Power Socket, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Parking Package, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Heated Rear Seats, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830W, 14 Speakers, Dolby Digital 5.1 And DTS, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, CMS Rear, Active Steering Assist, Cross-Traffic Function w/Active Brake Assist, BAS PLUS, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension, 20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, And More.
