2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

73,509 KM

Details Description Features

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

AMG GLE 43 Coupe/PANO/ 360CAM/21 IN RIMS/ HARMAN K

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

73,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616756
  • Stock #: NM0731
  • VIN: 4jged6eb1ja111963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated and Cooling Cup Holders, LED Headlamps, Ambient Lighting, Memory Seats, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Paddle Shifters, Assistance Graphic, Steering Pilot, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Park Distance Control (PDC), Eco Stop/Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, 21Inch Rims 2018 Black on Saddle Brown Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43 Coupe | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

