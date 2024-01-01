$68,910+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE63 S AMG | V8 | PANO | NAV | 21 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
16,507KM
VIN 4JGDA7FB7JB116085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,507 KM
