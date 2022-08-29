Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

55,208 KM

$66,888

+ tax & licensing
$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450/ PANO/ 360CAM/7 PASS/ 21 IN WHEEL/ APPLE C

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450/ PANO/ 360CAM/7 PASS/ 21 IN WHEEL/ APPLE C

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

55,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9054313
  • Stock #: NM0588
  • VIN: 4jgdf6ee4jb147317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,208 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, HEATED AND COOLING CUP HOLDERS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, APPLE CARPLAY, MEMORY SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY, AUTO DIMMING AND FOLDING MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LED HEADLAMPS, ASSISTANCE GRAPHIC, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, POWER LIFTGATE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, 21 INCH WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX 2018 SILVER ON BLACK MERCEDES BENZ GLS 450 4MATIC | ALL WHEEN DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

