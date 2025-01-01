$54,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560 | MATTE WHITE | BURMESTER | MASSAGE | 19"RIM
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560 | MATTE WHITE | BURMESTER | MASSAGE | 19"RIM
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,535KM
VIN WDDUF8GB8JA386352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,535 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
