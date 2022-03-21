$76,910+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S560 AMG LWB | DESIGNO | DVD | MASSAGE | COMING SO
76,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8674673
- Stock #: 16349
- VIN: WDDUG8GBXJA416349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16349
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
