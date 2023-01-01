Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

64,258 KM

Details Description Features

$79,898

+ tax & licensing
$79,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560 LWB/HUD/PANO/ 360CAM/20 IN RIMS/DRIVE ASSIST

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560 LWB/HUD/PANO/ 360CAM/20 IN RIMS/DRIVE ASSIST

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$79,898

+ taxes & licensing

64,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9593374
  • Stock #: NM0693
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB1JA391969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, Burmester Sound System, Soft Close Doors, Massage Seats, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Seats, Heated Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Panel, Ambient Lighting, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Multibeam LED Headlamps, Wood Trim, Power Sunshades, Steering Pilot, Eco Stop/Start, Paddle Shifters, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, Speed Adjustment, Attention Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, East Entry/Exit, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Clean Carfax, One Owner, 20 Inch Wheels 2018 Black on Brown Mercedes S 560 4MATIC LWB| All Wheel Drive

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Power Rear Sunshade
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

