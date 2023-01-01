2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$79,898 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9593374

9593374 Stock #: NM0693

NM0693 VIN: WDDUG8GB1JA391969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,258 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Power Rear Sunshade Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.