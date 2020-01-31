Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS SPORT DESIGN PDK NAVI INCOMING

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS SPORT DESIGN PDK NAVI INCOMING

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4637103
  2. 4637103
  3. 4637103
  4. 4637103
  5. 4637103
  6. 4637103
  7. 4637103
  8. 4637103
  9. 4637103
  10. 4637103
  11. 4637103
  12. 4637103
  13. 4637103
  14. 4637103
  15. 4637103
  16. 4637103
  17. 4637103
  18. 4637103
Contact Seller

$88,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,508KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4637103
  • Stock #: 78674
  • VIN: WP0AB2A89JS278674
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Bose Sound System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 104,814 KM
$13,910 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Panamer...
 46,662 KM
$95,910 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 7 Series 75...
 111,581 KM
$19,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message