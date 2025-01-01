Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

43,623 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Porsche Cayenne

S E-HYBRID | PREMIUM PKG | PANO | AWD

12855362

2018 Porsche Cayenne

S E-HYBRID | PREMIUM PKG | PANO | AWD

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,623KM
VIN WP1AE2A26JLA72126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,623 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 Porsche Cayenne