$41,910+ tax & licensing
S | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | VENTED SEATS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26236
- Mileage 73,132 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROMOTION
Any vehicle sold and financed until December 31,2023 will be receiving a FREE $1,000 VISA gift card!!!
*See promotion details for more info
This Beautiful 2018 Porsche Macan S is a One-Owner, local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. It is typically powered by a potent turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, delivering around 340 horsepower. Paired with a responsive automatic transmission and Porsche's renowned handling dynamics, it offers an engaging and sporty driving experience.
Key Features Includes:
- Premium Plus Package
- Monochrome Black Exterior Package
- Porsche Crest Embossed on head restraints (front)
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Surround Camera system
- Parking Sensors
- Bose Sound System
- Sirius XM Radio
- Front Heated Seats
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Change Assist
- Compass Display at instrument panel
NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.
Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!
With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.
At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!
We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.
Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.
*Sale price must be at full asking price in order to be eligible for the special holiday promotion $1,000 visa gift card
*special holiday promotion valid until December 31,2023 only.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
