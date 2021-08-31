2018 Porsche Macan

$55,888 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 3 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7757388

7757388 Stock #: NM0041

NM0041 VIN: WP1AB2A52JLB38464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0041

Mileage 61,387 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.