2018 Porsche Macan

61,387 KM

Details Description Features

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

S / PREMIUM PKG PLUS/NAV/BLIND SPOT/PANO SUNROOF/

2018 Porsche Macan

S / PREMIUM PKG PLUS/NAV/BLIND SPOT/PANO SUNROOF/

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

61,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7757388
  • Stock #: NM0041
  • VIN: WP1AB2A52JLB38464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0041
  • Mileage 61,387 KM

Vehicle Description

There is a reason why the F-150 is one of Ford's bestselling trucks of all time. The Lariat comes with powerful engines, an impressive list of safety and comfort features, beautiful, high quality interior and tech features that make this a luxury vehicle. Vehicle High-Value Options Include: PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLINDSPOT NAVIGATION MEMORY SEATS KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY VENTILATED SEATS SATELLITE RADIO HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION TOUCHSCREEN SPORT DESIGN SIDE MIRRORS POWER FOLDING MIRRORS LANE CHANGE ASSIST PARKING ASSIST SMOKER PACKAGE TINTED LED TAILIGHTS BOSE SURROUND SOUND AUTO ON/OFF FEATURE Competitive Price! Odometer is 61,387| 2018 PORSCHE MACAN S MIDNIGHT BLUE METALLIC ON AGATE GREY| ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family-owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises! We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humble beginnings back in 2011. Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won't regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

