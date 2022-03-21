Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

71,557 KM

Details Description Features

$55,678

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,678

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

S/ PREMIUM PLUS PKG/BOSE/ PANO/ PDLS/ 21 IN WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

S/ PREMIUM PLUS PKG/BOSE/ PANO/ PDLS/ 21 IN WHEELS

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 8949340
  2. 8949340
  3. 8949340
  4. 8949340
  5. 8949340
  6. 8949340
  7. 8949340
  8. 8949340
  9. 8949340
  10. 8949340
  11. 8949340
  12. 8949340
  13. 8949340
  14. 8949340
  15. 8949340
  16. 8949340
  17. 8949340
  18. 8949340
  19. 8949340
  20. 8949340
  21. 8949340
  22. 8949340
  23. 8949340
  24. 8949340
  25. 8949340
  26. 8949340
Contact Seller

$55,678

+ taxes & licensing

71,557KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8949340
  • Stock #: NM0555
  • VIN: WP1AB2A56JLB33462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mahogany Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0555
  • Mileage 71,557 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE, LED HEADLIGHTS INCL. PORSCHE DYNAMICLIGHT SYSTEM PLUS (PDLS), PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, 14-WAY POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, ECO STOP/START, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PARK ASSIST, KEY;ESS IGNITION AND ENTRY, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SEAT BELTS IN SADDLE BROWN, 21 INCH 911 TURBO DESIGN WHEEL 2018 MAHOGANY METALLIC ON SADDLE BROWN-LUXOR BEIGE TWO-TONE LEATHER PORSCHE MACAN S | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Plow Package
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2013 Toyota Highland...
 71,013 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 57,941 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 Progres...
 77,225 KM
$45,678 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory