2018 Porsche Panamera
4 E-HYBRID | RED LTHR | PCM | PANO | COMING SOON
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
49,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8330325
- Stock #: 77897
- VIN: WP0AE2A75JL177897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
