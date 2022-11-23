Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Panamera

50,284 KM

Details Description Features

$93,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$93,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

4 E-Hybrid/ PANO/ 21 IN WHEELS/ PREMIUM PKG PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Panamera

4 E-Hybrid/ PANO/ 21 IN WHEELS/ PREMIUM PKG PLUS

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9350554
  2. 9350554
  3. 9350554
  4. 9350554
  5. 9350554
  6. 9350554
  7. 9350554
  8. 9350554
  9. 9350554
  10. 9350554
  11. 9350554
  12. 9350554
  13. 9350554
  14. 9350554
  15. 9350554
  16. 9350554
  17. 9350554
  18. 9350554
  19. 9350554
  20. 9350554
  21. 9350554
  22. 9350554
  23. 9350554
  24. 9350554
  25. 9350554
  26. 9350554
  27. 9350554
  28. 9350554
  29. 9350554
Contact Seller

$93,898

+ taxes & licensing

50,284KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9350554
  • Stock #: NM0667
  • VIN: wp0ae2a74jL128237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0667
  • Mileage 50,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bose Sound System, Heated Front and Back Seats, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Park Assist, Lane Change Assist, Soft-Close Doors, Power Liftagte, Easy Entry/Exit, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Recognition, 7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 21 Inch SportDesign Wheels, Clean Carfax 2018 Agate Grey on Black Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2018 BMW X2 xDrive28...
 34,553 KM
$32,898 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Macan S...
 90,485 KM
$36,898 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Panamer...
 50,284 KM
$93,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory