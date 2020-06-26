2018 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.