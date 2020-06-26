Menu
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2018 RAM ProMaster

2018 RAM ProMaster

2500 HIGH ROOF| 136 INCH WB| 3PASS| NAVI

2018 RAM ProMaster

2500 HIGH ROOF| 136 INCH WB| 3PASS| NAVI

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,393KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5257823
  • Stock #: NP139607
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3/4 Ton 2500***high roof***136 inch wheel base***granite crystal metallic***navigation***rear back up camera***dual sliding doors without glass***rear hinged doors with tinted glass***cruise control***Sirius xm***cargo portion***shelving***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

