Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

82,586 KM

Details Description Features

$27,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Manual/ CAM/ CARBON FIBER/ NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

Manual/ CAM/ CARBON FIBER/ NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9095995
  2. 9095995
  3. 9095995
  4. 9095995
  5. 9095995
  6. 9095995
  7. 9095995
  8. 9095995
  9. 9095995
  10. 9095995
  11. 9095995
  12. 9095995
  13. 9095995
  14. 9095995
  15. 9095995
  16. 9095995
  17. 9095995
  18. 9095995
  19. 9095995
  20. 9095995
  21. 9095995
  22. 9095995
  23. 9095995
  24. 9095995
Contact Seller

$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

82,586KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095995
  • Stock #: NM0602
  • VIN: JF1VA1A63J9809295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0602
  • Mileage 82,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear-View Camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Heated Mirrors, Carbon Fiber Trim, Clean Carfax 2018 Grey on Black Subaru WRX | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 0 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac Escala...
 22,867 KM
$116,789 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 32,322 KM
$55,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory