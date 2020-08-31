2018 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
905-832-1202
89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1
Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 50,000 kilometer mark! Top features include air conditioning, heated door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
