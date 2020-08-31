Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

47,128 KM

Details Description

$16,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,749

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE| Backup Cam| Tint|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE| Backup Cam| Tint|

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

  1. 5732568
  2. 5732568
  3. 5732568
  4. 5732568
  5. 5732568
  6. 5732568
  7. 5732568
  8. 5732568
  9. 5732568
  10. 5732568
  11. 5732568
  12. 5732568
  13. 5732568
  14. 5732568
  15. 5732568
  16. 5732568
  17. 5732568
  18. 5732568
  19. 5732568
  20. 5732568
  21. 5732568
Contact Seller

$16,749

+ taxes & licensing

47,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5732568
  • Stock #: 1203-20A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC085344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 50,000 kilometer mark! Top features include air conditioning, heated door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Honda

2007 Honda Pilot EX-...
 180,624 KM
$8,849 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX| ...
 72,787 KM
$24,349 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX|...
 75,155 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Honda

Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

Call Dealer

905-832-XXXX

(click to show)

905-832-1202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory