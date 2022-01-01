2018 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8110762

8110762 Stock #: 487415

487415 VIN: 2T3ZFREV1JW487415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 487415

Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.