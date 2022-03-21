Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura MDX

54,789 KM

Details Description Features

$45,678

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,678

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec/ NAV/VENT SEAT/ APPLE C/ REMOTE START/RED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec/ NAV/VENT SEAT/ APPLE C/ REMOTE START/RED

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$45,678

+ taxes & licensing

54,789KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701919
  • Stock #: NM0474
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H03KL801785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,789 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, ADAPTVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE MITIGATION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, EASY ENTRY/EXIT, REMOTE START, AUTO ON/OFF, POWER LIFTAGTE, HEATED AND VENTILATD SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION 2019 BLACK ON TWO-TONED RED/BLACK ACURA MDX A-SPEC| ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Plow Package
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 50,297 KM
$96,789 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan P...
 83,012 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz S...
 38,000 KM
$169,876 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory