2019 Acura TLX

45,310 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

w/A-Spec Pkg/Sports pkg/Navi/blindspot/back-up cam

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

45,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7327130
  • Stock #: NM00015
  • VIN: 19uub3f63ka801934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,310 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Acura TLX is a luxurious sport vehicle with many enhanced features. It is labeled the performance Sports sedan. You’ll get a long list of standard features, adult-friendly seating, and top of the line safety features. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

 ALLOY WHEEL

HEATED SEATS

NAVIGATION

BLIND SPOT

BACK-UP CAMERA

LANE ASSIST 

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

FORWARD COLLISION WARNING

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

SUNROOF

LEATHER TRIM SEATS

PUSH BUTTON START

ANDROID AURTO/APPLE CARPLAY, SEVEN SPEAKER STEREO

DUAL ZONE AUTOMMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL 

PROXIMITY KEYYLESS ENTRY 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 45,310| 2019  ACURA TLX | SPORT PACKAGE I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor

Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver Knee Airbag

Rear Child Safety Locks

Back-Up Camera

Lande departure warning

Lane keep assist 

Automatic Emergency Breaking 

Interior

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Leather Steering Wheel

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Rear Cupholder

Compass

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Space Lights

Tracker System

Acura Navigation System w/3D View -inc: AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic w/exclusive street and freeway conditions, Traffic Rerouting and Next-Generation AcuraLink

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Outside Temp Gauge

Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Tires: 245/40R19 High-Performance All-Season

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Clearcoat Paint

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Body-Colored Rear Bumper

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Body-Colored Door Handles

Rocker Panel Extensions

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Light Tinted Glass

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Front Fog Lamps

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

