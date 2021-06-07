+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2019 Acura TLX is a luxurious sport vehicle with many enhanced features. It is labeled the performance Sports sedan. You’ll get a long list of standard features, adult-friendly seating, and top of the line safety features.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
ALLOY WHEEL
HEATED SEATS
NAVIGATION
BLIND SPOT
BACK-UP CAMERA
LANE ASSIST
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
SUNROOF
LEATHER TRIM SEATS
PUSH BUTTON START
ANDROID AURTO/APPLE CARPLAY, SEVEN SPEAKER STEREO
DUAL ZONE AUTOMMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
PROXIMITY KEYYLESS ENTRY
Competitive Price! Odometer is 45,310| 2019 ACURA TLX | SPORT PACKAGE I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Child Safety Locks
Back-Up Camera
Lande departure warning
Lane keep assist
Automatic Emergency Breaking
Interior
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear Cupholder
Compass
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Space Lights
Tracker System
Acura Navigation System w/3D View -inc: AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic w/exclusive street and freeway conditions, Traffic Rerouting and Next-Generation AcuraLink
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Outside Temp Gauge
Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Tires: 245/40R19 High-Performance All-Season
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Clearcoat Paint
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Colored Door Handles
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Light Tinted Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Front Fog Lamps
