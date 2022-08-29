$46,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
TECHNIK S-LINE BLACK ADVANCED DRIVER ASSIST CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$46,888
- Listing ID: 9088555
- Stock #: 4244449
- VIN: WA1FNAFY2K2092583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Quantum Gray Exterior On Black Leather Interior.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty October 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This Gorgeous 2019 Audi Q5 Technik Model Is Loaded With A S-Line Black Package, And An Advanced Driver Assistance Package.
Packages Include Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic Roof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth w/Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats (Front And Rear), Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, Pre Sense Front Forward Collision and Audi Pre Sense Rear Rear Collision, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Pre Sense Front w/Pre Sense City, black optics (grille & window surround), piano black inlays, black side mirrors, S line exterior, S line interior and exterior badging, S Line Rear Spoiler, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, 20" 5-Arm Rotor Design, High gloss black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, power lumbar for both front seats, S line Stainless Steel Door Sills, And More.
Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Vehicle Features
