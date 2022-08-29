Menu
2019 Audi Q5

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

TECHNIK S-LINE BLACK ADVANCED DRIVER ASSIST CLEAN CARFAX!

2019 Audi Q5

TECHNIK S-LINE BLACK ADVANCED DRIVER ASSIST CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9088555
  • Stock #: 4244449
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY2K2092583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4244449
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Quantum Gray Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty October 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This Gorgeous 2019 Audi Q5 Technik Model Is Loaded With A S-Line Black Package, And An Advanced Driver Assistance Package.

Packages Include Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic Roof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth w/Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats (Front And Rear), Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, Pre Sense Front Forward Collision and Audi Pre Sense Rear Rear Collision, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Pre Sense Front w/Pre Sense City, black optics (grille & window surround), piano black inlays, black side mirrors, S line exterior, S line interior and exterior badging, S Line Rear Spoiler, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, 20" 5-Arm Rotor Design, High gloss black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, power lumbar for both front seats, S line Stainless Steel Door Sills, And More.

Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

