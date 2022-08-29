Menu
2019 Audi Q8

47,000 KM

Details

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
PROGRESSIV S-LINE SPORT 22” BLACK OPTICS UPGRADE DRIVER ASSISTANCE

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Daytona Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Valetta Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, AudiCare, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty May 7 2023 Or 80,000KM.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Audi Q8 Progressiv Model Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, S-Line Sport Package, And A 22 Black Optics Upgrade Package.

Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Cooling/Heated Seats, Push To Start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Audio, Audi Select-Drive, Home-Link, Keyless-GO, Surround View, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Departure Warning, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Audi Active Cruise Assist, Turn Assist, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

