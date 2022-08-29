$64,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8
PROGRESSIV S-LINE SPORT 22” BLACK OPTICS UPGRADE DRIVER ASSISTANCE
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$64,888
- Listing ID: 9035149
- Stock #: 3959367
- VIN: WA1DVAF10KD012941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Daytona Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Valetta Leather Interior.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, AudiCare, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty May 7 2023 Or 80,000KM.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Audi Q8 Progressiv Model Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, S-Line Sport Package, And A 22 Black Optics Upgrade Package.
Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Cooling/Heated Seats, Push To Start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Audio, Audi Select-Drive, Home-Link, Keyless-GO, Surround View, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Departure Warning, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Audi Active Cruise Assist, Turn Assist, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
