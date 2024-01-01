Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Audi RS 3

112,704 KM

Details

$49,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi RS 3

Sedan TFSI | QUATTRO | PANO | NARDO GREY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi RS 3

Sedan TFSI | QUATTRO | PANO | NARDO GREY

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,704KM
VIN WUABWGFF6KA901949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,704 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G63 | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | EMERALD GREEN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G63 | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | EMERALD GREEN 59,351 KM $184,910 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 | 7 PASSENGERS | 21 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 | 7 PASSENGERS | 21 IN WHEELS 137,384 KM $39,910 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A7 Sportback TECHNIK 55 TFSI | S LINE | 21 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Audi A7 Sportback TECHNIK 55 TFSI | S LINE | 21 IN WHEELS 67,928 KM $61,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2019 Audi RS 3