2019 Audi S5 Sportback
Technik/ B&O/ 360 CAM/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ CARPLAY
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$47,898
- Listing ID: 9905810
- Stock #: NM0811
- VIN: wauc4cf50ka074907
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NM0811
- Mileage 45,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fiber Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control, Distance Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Efficiency Assist, Audi Pre Sense, Audi Side Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Speed Warning, Parking Aid, Rain Sensors, Eco Stop/Start, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Memory Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, 1-Owner
2019 Black on Red Audi S5 Technik Quattro | All Wheel Drive
2019 Black on Red Audi S5 Technik Quattro | All Wheel Drive

Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!!
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.
We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
