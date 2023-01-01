Menu
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

45,264 KM

Details Description Features

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik/ B&O/ 360 CAM/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ CARPLAY

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik/ B&O/ 360 CAM/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ CARPLAY

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$47,898

+ taxes & licensing

45,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905810
  • Stock #: NM0811
  • VIN: wauc4cf50ka074907

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0811
  • Mileage 45,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fiber Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control, Distance Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Efficiency Assist, Audi Pre Sense, Audi Side Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Speed Warning, Parking Aid, Rain Sensors, Eco Stop/Start, Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Paddle Shifters, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Memory Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, 1-Owner

2019 Black on Red Audi S5 Technik Quattro | All Wheel Drive

Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

