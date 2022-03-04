Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 3 Series

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I xDrive M-SPORT PREMIUM M-SPORT BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I xDrive M-SPORT PREMIUM M-SPORT BRAKES

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8592542
  2. 8592542
  3. 8592542
  4. 8592542
  5. 8592542
  6. 8592542
  7. 8592542
  8. 8592542
  9. 8592542
  10. 8592542
  11. 8592542
  12. 8592542
  13. 8592542
  14. 8592542
  15. 8592542
  16. 8592542
  17. 8592542
  18. 8592542
  19. 8592542
  20. 8592542
  21. 8592542
  22. 8592542
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8592542
  • Stock #: 936541
  • VIN: WBA5R7C59KAJ83226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 936541
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alpine White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Tetragon Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 BMW 330i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Brakes, And Black Mirror Caps.

Packages Include Power Sunroof, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Push Start, Front Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation, Remote Engine Start, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, High-Gloss Shadow Line (760), LED Fog Lights, M Leather Steering Wheel, Standard Brakes, M Sport Package (337), Variable Sport Steering, M Sport Suspension, Lowers ride height by 10 mm, M Aerodynamics Package, Wheels: 19" x 8" Lt/Aly Double-Spoke (Style 791M), Bicolour, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 BMW 3 Series 33...
 79,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 31,000 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
1969 Chevrolet Camar...
 4,100 KM
$100,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory