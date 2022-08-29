Menu
2019 BMW 3 Series

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I xDrive M-SPORT PREMIUM ESSENTIAL CERTIFIED!

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I xDrive M-SPORT PREMIUM ESSENTIAL CERTIFIED!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9043150
  • Stock #: 413843
  • VIN: WBA5R7C50KFH05313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 413843
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Portimao Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Tetragon Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, A Balance Of BMW Warranty July 2023/80,000Km Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 BMW 330i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, And M-Sport Package.

Packages Include Navigation, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Park Distance Control (PDC), Remote Engine Start, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, High-Gloss Shadow Line (760), LED Fog Lights, M Leather Steering Wheel, Standard Brakes, M Sport Package (337), Variable Sport Steering, M Sport Suspension, Lowers ride height by 10 mm, M Aerodynamics Package, 19 Lt/Aly Double-Spoke (Style 791M), Bicolour, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

