2019 BMW 3 Series

36,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Sedan

2019 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

36,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9468921
  • Stock #: 3436341
  • VIN: WBA5R7C57KFH27437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3436341
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Ash Grey-Brown High-Gloss Wood Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service September 12 2023 Or 80,000Km! This 2019 BMW 330i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Brakes, And Upgraded 19 M Light Alloy Double-Spoke Bi-Colour. Packages Include Navigation, Power Sunroof, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push To Start, Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation, Remote Engine Start, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, High-Gloss Shadow Line (760), LED Fog Lights, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Variable Sport Steering, M Sport Suspension, Lowers ride height by 10 mm, M Aerodynamics Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

