$48,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Cabriolet
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9088558
- Stock #: 1146351
- VIN: WBA4Z3C55KEF31216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1146351
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Sapphire Exterior On Coral Red Dakota Leather Interior, And A Brushed Aluminum Trim w/High-Gloss Black Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance March 2023/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Is Are Welcome!
This 2019 BMW 430i xDrive Convertible With A Premium Enhanced Package, And Surround View Camera Package.
Packages Include Navigation Full Digital Instrument Display, Air Collar, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Alarm System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Active Blind Spot Detection, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, And More.
Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autobase
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autobasecanada
Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.