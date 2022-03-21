Menu
2019 BMW 8 Series

53,389 KM

Details Features

$94,910

+ tax & licensing
$94,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 8 Series

2019 BMW 8 Series

M850i XDRIVE COUPE CARBON FIBRE | HUD | NAV | COMI

2019 BMW 8 Series

M850i XDRIVE COUPE CARBON FIBRE | HUD | NAV | COMI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$94,910

+ taxes & licensing

53,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8674679
  Stock #: 35591
  VIN: WBABC4C50KBJ35591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 35591
  • Mileage 53,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

