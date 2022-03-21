$94,910+ tax & licensing
$94,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2019 BMW 8 Series
2019 BMW 8 Series
M850i XDRIVE COUPE CARBON FIBRE | HUD | NAV | COMI
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$94,910
+ taxes & licensing
53,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8674679
- Stock #: 35591
- VIN: WBABC4C55KBJ35591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 35591
- Mileage 53,389 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3