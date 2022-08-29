2019 BMW 8 Series

$97,910 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 9 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9168055

9168055 Stock #: 39169

39169 VIN: WBAFY4C5XKBX39169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 41,966 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.