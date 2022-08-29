$97,910+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 8 Series
M850i I CONVERTIBLE I HUD I COMING SOON
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
41,966KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9168055
- Stock #: 39169
- VIN: WBAFY4C5XKBX39169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 41,966 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
