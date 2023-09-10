2019 BMW X3

$39,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10244838

10244838 Stock #: 8837942

8837942 VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLP96848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8837942

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.