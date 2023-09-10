Menu
2019 BMW X3

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

Sports Activity Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244838
  • Stock #: 8837942
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C56KLP96848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8837942
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior On Black Vernasca Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Rhombic Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance September 10 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, And M-Sport Line.Packages Include Navigation, Full Digital Instrument Display, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Storage Compartment Package, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Panorama Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Performance Control, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 20" (Style 699M), Light alloy double-spoke, M Sport Package, Variable Sport Steering, Without Lines Designation Outside, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

