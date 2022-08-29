Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i M-SPORT PREMIUM ENHANCED HARMAN KARDON SOUND

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i M-SPORT PREMIUM ENHANCED HARMAN KARDON SOUND

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9149827
  2. 9149827
  3. 9149827
  4. 9149827
  5. 9149827
  6. 9149827
  7. 9149827
  8. 9149827
  9. 9149827
  10. 9149827
  11. 9149827
  12. 9149827
  13. 9149827
  14. 9149827
  15. 9149827
  16. 9149827
  17. 9149827
  18. 9149827
  19. 9149827
  20. 9149827
  21. 9149827
  22. 9149827
  23. 9149827
Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9149827
  • Stock #: 4137944
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C54KLD94619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4137944
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Phytonic Blue Metallic On Oyster Vernasca Leather, And A Poplar Grey Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance January 2 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Sport Package, Harman/Kardon Sound System, And A Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB.

Packages Include Navigation, Bluetooth/Apple CarPlay/CD Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Push To Start, Full Digital Instrument Display, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Storage Compartment Package, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Panorama Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Performance Control, Standard Suspension, 20 Light Alloy Double-Spoke, M Sport Package, Variable Sport Steering, High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 40,000 KM
$72,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 M40I PRE...
 49,000 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory