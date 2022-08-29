$41,888+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i M-SPORT PREMIUM ENHANCED HARMAN KARDON SOUND
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$41,888
- Listing ID: 9149827
- Stock #: 4137944
- VIN: 5UXTR9C54KLD94619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4137944
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Phytonic Blue Metallic On Oyster Vernasca Leather, And A Poplar Grey Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance January 2 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Sport Package, Harman/Kardon Sound System, And A Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB.
Packages Include Navigation, Bluetooth/Apple CarPlay/CD Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Push To Start, Full Digital Instrument Display, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Storage Compartment Package, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Panorama Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Performance Control, Standard Suspension, 20 Light Alloy Double-Spoke, M Sport Package, Variable Sport Steering, High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
