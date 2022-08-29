$58,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 BMW X5
M-SPORT PREMIUM ENHANCED ADVANCED DRIVING ASSIST
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$58,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9039076
- Stock #: 8853861
- VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLK88839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8853861
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black Vernasca Leather, And An Aluminum Tetragon Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance January 6 2023 Or 80,000Km.,
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, And M-Sport Package.
Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, harman/kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Evasion Assist, Lane Keep Assistant, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant, For limited access highways, Steering & Lane Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Front Cross Traffic Alert, High-Gloss Shadow Line, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Fr & 21" x 10.5" Rr M Y-Spoke, Light alloy, (Style 741M), Bicolour, M Sport Package (337), Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
