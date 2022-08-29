$61,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i M-SPORT PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PKG CERTIFIED!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$61,888
- Listing ID: 9108775
- Stock #: 1058864
- VIN: 5UXCR6C52KLL61629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black Merino Leather Interior, And A Piano Black Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Maintenance Service November 15 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With M-Sport Package, Premium Excellence Package, And A Trailer Tow Hitch.
Packages Include Navigation, Evasion Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Glass Application For Interior Elements, CraftedClarity, Ventilated Seats, Lane Keep Assistant, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Driver & Passenger Massage Function, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Remote Engine Start, Traffic Jam Assistant, For limited access highways, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Driving Assistant Professional, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, Ambient Air Package, Soft Close Doors, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, harman/kardon Sound System, Steering & Lane Control, Travel & Comfort System, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, High-Gloss Shadow Line, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, 21" M Y-Spoke, Light alloy, (Style 741M), Bicolour, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
