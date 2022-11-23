2019 BMW X5

$60,910 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 1 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9371503

9371503 Stock #: 24471

24471 VIN: 5UXCR6C56KLK85994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24471

Mileage 66,146 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Exterior Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.