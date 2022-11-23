Menu
2019 BMW X5

66,146 KM

Details Description Features

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i | M-SPORT I NAVI I 22 IN WHEEL I HUD

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i | M-SPORT I NAVI I 22 IN WHEEL I HUD

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

66,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9371503
  • Stock #: 24471
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C56KLK85994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24471
  • Mileage 66,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Black Perforated Vernasca Leat. Recent Arrival! Blue Metallic 2019 BMW X5 Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

