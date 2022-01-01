2019 Buick Encore

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8123920

8123920 Stock #: 888090

888090 VIN: KL4CJESB5KB888090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 888090

Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.