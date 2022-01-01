Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Preferred

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8123920
  2. 8123920
  3. 8123920
  4. 8123920
  5. 8123920
  6. 8123920
  7. 8123920
  8. 8123920
  9. 8123920
  10. 8123920
  11. 8123920
  12. 8123920
  13. 8123920
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8123920
  • Stock #: 888090
  • VIN: KL4CJESB5KB888090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 888090
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing is Available For All Credit!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Buick Encore AW...
 16,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX RX350 ...
 18,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Se...
 33,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory