2019 Cadillac Escalade

40,878 KM

Details Description Features

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

PLATINUM EDITION I 7-PASS I BOSE I NAV I COMING SO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

40,878KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6080826
  Stock #: 20358
  VIN: 1GYS4DKJ7KR246191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory Warranty Until May 2023 or 80,000km, 4WD, BLACK Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, Bose Centrepoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, DVD-Audio, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Entertainment system, Forward & Reverse Automatic Braking, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Inclination Sensor, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Memory seat, Microfibre Sueded Headliner, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Premium Floor Mats, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Traction control, Unique Grille Design, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22" x 9" Dual 9-Spoke Alloy w/Chrome Inserts. 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* * Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details. Please note this vehicle is not available for viewing yet in our showroom. Please call or email for the status of this vehicle prior to visiting our showroom. Recent Arrival! Black 2019 Cadillac Escalade PLATINUM EDITION I 7-PASS I BOSE I NAV I COMING SO Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

