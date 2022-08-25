Menu
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

79,774 KM

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Luxury/ HUD/ 360CAM/ BOSE/ NAV/8 PASS/CLEAN CARFAX

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Luxury/ HUD/ 360CAM/ BOSE/ NAV/8 PASS/CLEAN CARFAX

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,774KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9003817
  Stock #: NM0572
  VIN: 1GYS4HKJXKR332246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,774 KM

Vehicle Description

360 DEGREE CAMERA, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BOSE SURROUD SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WOOD TRIM, KEYLESS IGNITION, WIRELESS CHARGING, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, PARK ASSIST, AUTOMATIC PARK ASSIST, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, AUTO DIMMING AND FOLDING MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, CLEAN CARFAX 2019 BLACK ON MOCHA BROWN CADILLAC ESCALADE LUXURY ESV | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

