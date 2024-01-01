$64,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT | STINGRAY | RED LEATHER
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$64,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,648KM
VIN 1G1YD2D77K5107345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,648 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2019 Chevrolet Corvette