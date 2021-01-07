Menu
2019 Ford E450

44,034 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

Cutaway 16FT UNICELL BOX| RAMP

2019 Ford E450

Cutaway 16FT UNICELL BOX| RAMP

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

44,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6447967
  • Stock #: NPC62746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,034 KM

Vehicle Description

6.8L GAS ENGINE***AUTO***A/C***POWER WIDOWS & LOCKS***POWER MIRRORS***TILT STEERING***BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS***AM/FM RADIO***16 FT UNICELL BOX***RAMP***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

