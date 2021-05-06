Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

53,720 KM

Details Description Features

$33,910

+ tax & licensing
$33,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST I LEATHER I CAM I COMING SOON

2019 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST I LEATHER I CAM I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$33,910

+ taxes & licensing

53,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060184
  • Stock #: 21309
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH0K5128451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21309
  • Mileage 53,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory Warranty Until October 2021 or 80,000km, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2019 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST I LEATHER I CAM I COMING SOON

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

